Google is working on a raft of improvements to its search engine product whether it's through Lens visual AI or providing more elastic results to simple search terms. It took the time at its Search On '21 conference to announce some features that will be coming down the pipe in just months.

Increasing the elasticity of results can be done by broadening a general topic like "acrylic painting" out to cover step-by-step instructions, techniques, tips, plus care and storage — this information will come in a pull-down menu of "Things to know." Google may also broaden a search by suggesting tangetially relevant topics such as famous painters in a featured bar within the results. It may also suggest refined queries, narrowing down to specifics within acrylic painting like the puddle pouring technique or what kind of brushes are used.

Visual-heavy results may also include videos that auto-play right from the page to illustrate certain concepts. If you happen to pop up a YouTube video within search, you may also see related topics suggested to you below the in-app player.

And while pictures may speak a thousand words, you might find it helpful sometimes to add a few of your own. Google Lens is working on the ability to let you conduct a "multi-modal" search — after you snap a picture, you'd have the option to add a question or insert a suggested query after you see the initial results.

These are just some of the user experience expansions Google is working on, all driven by MUM — its multitask unified model. You can expect these features to roll out relatively soon.

