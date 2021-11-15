Google's always putting fun little touches in its products, and probably none more so than Search. With useless but fun flourishes like commanding your search results to do a Star Fox-style barrel roll or even dance the Cha Cha Slide, it's a suprisingly easy place to waste time. Yet another new easter egg seems to be rolling out now, but it's one you shouldn't often see if Google does its job right.

Now, when you search for something Google can't surface any results for, you'll see a cute little ice fishing troll. If you click it, it'll pull one of several objects up out of the water, react to it, then toss it into a waiting bucket. This was spotted by Android Police founder and wearer-of-many-hats emeritus Artem:

It doesn't look like the easter egg is widely available just yet; I can't trigger it, and I'm not the only one at AP. But it's a safe bet you'll be seeing this guy sooner than later — assuming you can stump Google, anyway.

