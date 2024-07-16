Summary Google's experimental "Notes" feature is being removed. For the last six months, it has allowed users to comment on search results to assist others.

Though Notes is being scrapped, users can still opt-in to try the feature until the end of July.

Google may apply insights from the experiment to future products, potentially bringing back the feature under a new name.

Google Search Labs, the tech giant's testing ground for new features, simultaneously runs several experimental features at once. New features arrive in Search Labs all the time, and the same goes for features that are scrapped.

In August last year, we started seeing hints of a feature that turned out to be Notes in mid-November. Users were able to opt in to try out the feature, which essentially lets people chime in on Search results and share information about specific web pages. Other users could see these comments, or Notes, and decide if they wanted to visit that specific search result or not.

At the time of release, Google clearly had hopes and ambitions for the feature. It even put out a fancy explainer/guide blog post for it. "In the months ahead, we’ll actively explore ways to provide site owners insights into notes on their content," it wrote at the time. Now, it appears as though the feature is being scrapped, as confirmed by 9to5Google, and it won't be rolling out widely, at least not any time soon.

You can still try out Notes for the time being

If this is your first time hearing about the Notes experiment, and it sounds fascinating to you, you should still be able to try it out. The feature will be available until the end of this month (July), and you can opt-in to try it from the Search Labs page. If you've already participated in the experiment, you can access your contributions until the end of the month and download them via Google Takeout until the end of August.

In a statement given to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson alluded that Google might apply what it learned from the Notes experiment to a future product experience, leaving the door open for a potential return for the feature, likely with a different name.