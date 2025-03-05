Summary Google AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0, enhancing their reliability and depth of information.

A new 'AI Mode' is being launched in Search Labs for Google One AI Premium subscribers, offering advanced reasoning, multimodal capabilities, and conversational follow-up questions to provide more comprehensive search results.

AI Mode aims to reduce the need for multiple searches by providing in-depth answers and directing users to relevant sources, with plans for more visual content and safeguards against unreliable information.

Google announced AI Overviews at its annual I/O developer conference last year, and it's safe to say that the feature had a rocky start. Since then, however, the tool has stopped sourcing information from sources that might not be the most reliable, and has progressively improved. Now, Overviews provide comprehensive and insightful results more often than not, and with Google's Gemini 2.0 now powering AI Overviews, they're only poised to get better.

Google announced that Overviews will begin leveraging the new model today, but we're more interested in what the announcement brings in tow.

First spotted back in December, Google is rolling out what it's calling an "AI Mode." The feature became available for testing internally early in February, and Google thinks that the tool is stable enough to now be released to the public, albeit as an opt-in experimental feature via Search Labs.

AI Mode is essentially a novel section in Google Search's toolbar, sitting right beside the 'All' search result tool on both mobile and desktop, as seen in the GIFs below. According to the tech giant, the dedicated section "expands on AI Overviews with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities."

Similar to Overviews, AI Mode is powered by a custom Gemini 2.0 version that is helpful in situations where you want to dig deeper than the basic answer Google Search first threw at you. The tool's aim is to save you the hassle of having to initiate multiple searches on the same topic, allowing you to ask nuanced follow-up questions about the topic in a conversational manner.