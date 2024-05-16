Summary Minecraft has become a cultural icon, and Google is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an interactive experience.

The game has evolved over the years, expanding to different consoles and systems, and has been discounted for the first time.

Minecraft continues to be a bestseller and has a long future ahead.

There are few video games that have transcended from a fun time waster to a cultural icon. Minecraft is absolutely one of those games. First being released in 2009, the relatively simple game has been released on a plethora of consoles, systems, and smartphone stores over the years and has undergone almost-yearly updates that have altered the way players interact with the sandbox world. Minecraft is celebrating its 15th anniversary today, and Google is celebrating in a very on-brand way.

USA Today reports that people who search for “Minecraft,” Minecraft Bedrock Edition,” or “Minecraft Steve” on Google will be pleasantly surprised to see a Minecraft icon appear centrally on the bottom of your window. Press that and the arm that appears, and suddenly, an interactive experience appears where you can dig your way through different biospheres. Its animations are accurate to the game, as are its sounds, and you can spawn more mini windows by pressing the pickaxe.

Minecraft’s first-ever discount

Minecraft has never once been sold at a discount until today. On PC and on consoles such as the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, Minecraft games are marked down to 50% off. This takes the price down from $29.99 to $14.99 on PC for the Java & Bedrock Edition (the main version), from $29.99 to $14.99 on the Nintendo eShop, and from $19.99 to $9.99 on the Playstation Store and Xbox Store. On the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, Minecraft has been marked down to $1.99.

Back in 2011, Mojang, the studio responsible for developing Minecraft, ditched its exclusivity deal that said Minecraft: Pocket Edition could only be played on Xperia Play and brought the game to all Android phones. Thirteen years later, the app is still a bestseller on the Play Store, and just like its PC counterpart, you can install mods on Minecraft on Android. In 2023, Minecraft finally became available on Chromebooks. It won’t surprise us if Minecraft is still going strong and getting new ports when the next console generation is unveiled in the coming few years.