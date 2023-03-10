Every year on March 10, the internet comes together to celebrate the single most iconic character in video game history. Shigeru Miyamoto’s Jumpman, or Super Mario as he later came to be known, has provided countless hours of joy for any kid who ever owned a Nintendo, so we justifiably identify with the pipe-warping hero. This year, Google has something in store for Mario fans who search for their favorite characters in the game series.

If you search for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, or Bowser, you’ll see a question mark box at the top of the character’s Knowledge Graph card on desktop or mobile. You can click or tap this box to get a coin, complete with the iconic sound effect. If you’re bored enough, you can even collect a hundred coins to make Google play the 1-up sound effect.

Toad is also eligible for this Easter egg, but you have to search Toad Mario or Toad Nintendo to get it — otherwise, the Knowledge Graph card will show an actual toad. Conspicuously absent from the fun are other Mario characters like Yoshi, Cappy, Goombas, Koopa Troopas, Magikoopa, Lakitu, Bowser Jr., and any of the Koopalings. Google also forgot about the Broodals from Mario Odyssey, but that's something we all wish we could do.

Nintendo's marketing machine is gearing up ahead of the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is slated to hit theaters in the US on April 5. Interestingly, the movie's title is another term that will trigger the question mark box Easter egg. However, there aren't any new games being released to commemorate the movie's debut, so existing titles like Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 for the Switch, or Super Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour for mobile will have to tide you over if this marketing blitz gives you the Mario itch.