Google's sprawling presence in our mobile tech lives can sometimes make it easy to lose sight of the company's core search business. That would be a mistake, though, and even something as foundational as Google Search is constantly evolving and reinventing itself — look no further than the start of this new AI chapter with the introduction of Bard. One thing that keeps us coming back is when Google implements its latest Easter egg to try out, whether that's having Search "do a barrel roll," or just making a cultural reference. Today we're checking out a new one featuring everyone's favorite Baby Yoda, Grogu.

This isn't the first time a Google Search Easter egg has crossed paths with The Mandalorian's breakout star, and we've seen his adorably big-eared presence grace past May the 4th celebrations. If you've been living under a rock, the Disney+ show is back for its third season this week, and just to make sure that no one's not talking about it, our favorite little green dude now is now making an appearance on his own.

Just type "The Mandalorian" or "Grogu" in your Google Search box to get started, summoning the burgeoning Jedi to the corner of your screen, where he'll start practicing his Force powers — to the detriment of your Search results, sure, but give the guy a break. He's still learning.

Disney absolutely loves tapping Google for some promotion, and we've seen it do so with this property time and time again. Maybe the most elaborate there was The Mandlorian AR Experience that debuted alongside the show's second season back in 2020.

Of course, we've also seen plenty of non-Star-Wars Easter eggs from Google over the years, from celebrating holidays, to honoring people we've lost. And while none of them tend to be of great consequence, we're always looking forward to the next, even if just for a fun little distraction. Go search for Grogu right now to get started with some of that for yourself.