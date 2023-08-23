Google is trying to change the way you use search. It's not exactly pivoting to compete with TikTok and Instagram, but it's definitely moving in that direction with Web Stories, which it introduced in 2020. In a world where people want to be entertained as much as they want to get information, Google is making search more visual, more interactive, and more fun. The search engine you see in the future might not be completely different, but it's definitely going to be more engaging as the Google app seems to be getting ready to drop a new Instagram Stories clone.

The search giant is apparently developing a new way to get creative with search results by allowing users to share text, images, or stickers in a Stories-like format via its core app on mobile, as spotted by @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter). Publishers and content creators can already publish Stories on the web using Web Stories, and this type of content shows up on Google Search, Google Image, and Google Discover.

The folks over at 9to5Google managed to enable the as-yet unannounced Google app feature, which will give users a new way to explore the information they're looking for.

This experiment continues Google's trend of attempting to find more natural and visual ways for people to conduct searches and get results. 9to5 also found out through some code that users will be able to drop a comment, dubbed "Notes," on web pages that appear in search results.

Users will have the ability to comment on a webpage when viewing it in the Google app’s default browser, and each note will be visible to the public, assuming it passes the company's moderation process. Additionally, there's an option to like or heart a note left by other users, and your profile photo and name will be visible to them.

9to5 cites a source claiming that Notes will be rolled out as part of Google Labs in September on Android and iOS. That said, this feature won't be available on every page that shows up in Search, particularly those that contain medical information or show pornographic or violent content.

This feature may still be in a testing phase, but it's interesting to see what it becomes. Google is known for moving slowly, especially when it comes to changing its core business, but it certainly wants to be more than just a search engine.