Summary Google's new Search Labs experiment, 'Ask for me,' uses AI to call local businesses (currently nail salons and auto repair shops) on your behalf, getting price quotes and availability for services.

The tool first probes details about your needs (car type, service type, preferred time, for example), and then calls businesses. Users receive a summary of information via email or SMS within about 30 minutes.

'Ask for me' is currently available to US-based English Google Search users who opt-in through Search Labs.

Google's battle against robocalls and line hold music continues to bear fruit. Its handy suite of Call Assist features boast tools like Hold for Me and Call Screening, both of which have been game-changers when it comes to filtering out the noise and getting to what matters.

In an attempt to do more of the same, the tech giant is now rolling out a new Search Labs experiment — one that will let you probe local businesses about their services' pricing and availability, all without you having to speak a single word.

For reference, this marks Google's second Labs experiment in 2025 January alone, roughly three weeks after it began testing 'Daily Listen.'

The new Search Labs experiment is called 'Ask for me,' and as the tool's name suggests, it can leverage AI to call businesses and make relevant inquiries on your behalf using a natural-sounding voice. Currently limited to nail salons and auto repair shops in the US, the feature can probe whether a local business offers the service you need, ask about available timeframes for an appointment, and fetch pricing.

The feature is triggered when you search along the lines of "oil change near me" or "nail salons nearby." Users that have opted to try out the feature will encounter a new 'Ask for me card' that prompts them to fill in specifics about what they're looking for.