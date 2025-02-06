Summary Google could introduce a new AI Mode that improves the Search experience.

The feature is now being tested internally, allowing users to have a conversation to get better results for queries.

There's even the option to ask follow-up questions to get more refined answers.

Ever since tech took a huge leap, diving head first into AI, companies have been pushing forward at an astronomical rate in an attempt to be the most dominant in the space. While OpenAI has pretty much become the face of this new movement thanks to ChatGPT, Google is doing its best to get its own Gemini model out to more people.

The model is spreading through the brand's products and services like wildfire, providing new improvements and features here and there like an improved notification panel or getting access to Gemini from your lock screen. For the most part, we can't go a day without hearing about Gemini, and now we're getting news that Google Search is getting another small update that will allow users to better harness AI.

More and more AI

The AI Mode for Google Search was first spotted towards the end of last year, and it appears that testing has progressed even further, with Google employees now being invited to try out the feature (via 9to5Google). Google Search for the most part, works reasonably well if you have a solid query. But in its current form, it can't really handle questions or hypotheticals all that well.

That's because if the data isn't there, then it can't really provide any information on the subject. This new AI Mode will provide users with a new way to find what they're looking for, being able to ask questions and having a more fluid experience that expands beyond the traditional search that we've grown accustomed to.

Users will even be able to ask follow-up questions in order to better refine the conversation and get more concise answers than the ones that were initially provided. With that said, this is still a work in progress, so there's no telling what the final form will look like or how it will act when it is made available to the public.

Luckily, we won't have to wait too long to find out what's next for Google. While the brand does tend to drop updates regularly through most of its projects, it announces major features and updates at its annual I/O developer conference. This event typically takes place sometime in Q2, which means we aren't that far away from Google's next major event.