Key Takeaways Google now partners with The Internet Archive for easier access to archived webpages in Search results.

The Wayback Machine is a useful tool to store specific versions of webpages for future reference.

Users can install it as a browser extension and see how a webpage looked on a specific date.

Digital data is constantly changing, especially that stored on webpages. As a result, a page you looked up today may have slightly altered or completely different content tomorrow, leaving you with limited options if you are to save a specific version of a webpage for future reference. You can download it and store it offline on personal devices, or use a tool like The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine to archive a copy of any page. Well, Google just partnered with The Internet Archive to simplify looking up our digital history, right in Google Search.

Unlike conventional archiving for physical documents in libraries, digital archiving is much simpler, accessible wherever you have the internet, and an invaluable asset for researchers. Today, The Internet Archive made a post confirming Google is now giving billions of Search users access to a massive cache of pages archived using the Wayback Machine. This web tool can be installed as a browser extension, so you have a full suite of archiving tools in the right-click context menu.

The Wayback Machine also allows you to go back to see how a web page looked on a specific date, so you can see what has changed since. With the new Google partnership, these older versions will show up when you click the three dots beside any link on the results page, and select More about this page from the results that appear.

Not the first time we have seen this feature

In a statement about this development, Google told 9to5Google this is a valuable addition to Search for the research community, and it will also give people quick context for whatever they are looking up. The change is already rolling out worldwide, but it isn't the first rollout. It is worth noting the results are accessible to everyone, including those who haven't used The Internet Archive before.

Google shut down cached links earlier this year a few months after introducing them, without ever stating a reason. Hopefully, this is a longer-lasting partnership, and we will use the feature for many years to come.