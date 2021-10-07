For many of us, phones have replaced dedicated tuning hardware when getting a guitar or other stringed instrument into key. But actually finding an instrument-tuning app that isn't obnoxious to use can be a chore when the highest-ranking ones on the Play Store are loaded with in-app purchases or ads or an awful interface. But don't fret (tee hee) — it turns out Google Search actually has a built-in chromatic tuner now.

Google has confirmed to us that it launched the feature just yesterday, though we know the Google Assistant had similar functionality via a "tune my instrument" command." However, this is a bit easier to access since it should work from basically any device with a modern browser and microphone.

Just search for "Google tuner" in Google search, and you'll get an easily understood chromatic tuner that works on both desktop and mobile. The device you're using it on will need a microphone, of course, for it to work, and results may vary. Some devices we tested it with (Like a Galaxy Z Fold3) couldn't pick things up unless the sounds were particularly loud and right on top of the phone.

I gave it a try on a Pixel 5a, and it worked quite well, helping me tune my acoustic guitar up to standard tuning in no time. Just make the required search for Google tuner, tap the microphone, grant the required permissions for microphone access, and you get a simple and reasonably sensitive chromatic tuner that makes it easy to dial things right in. The tuner will tell you in clear terms whether you need to turn up or down to hit the nearest note, which is stated together with a visual indicator that more precisely expresses how sharp or flat you might be. It also works great on the desktop site, assuming your microphone is up to the task. (The one on your phone might actually be better.)

With the rise of smartphones, dedicated hardware chromatic tuners have kind of disappeared, but actually finding a good tuning app can still be a challenge. If all you need is a bog-standard chromatic tuner, now you can just use Google Search.

