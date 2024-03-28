Summary Google's AI image generation wants to streamline online shopping with personalized recommendations.

You're now able to generate images based on keywords, then Google Shopping will try to find similar products that actually exist on the web.

Other enhancements, including brand-specific results, the abilty to rate recommendations, and virtual try-on tools, are making shopping easier on Google.

If you were never much of a shopper, you may have changed your tune since the internet simplified the process. With shopping apps accessible around the clock, it has become easier to buy everything from shoes to groceries. Google was already an e-commerce driver, and now that it’s shifting its focus to its efforts around Gemini and AI, it’s starting to push online shopping in a new direction.

Related Google's AI-powered Search experience might be the default way to search soon Google is apparently throwing AI answers into search results, whether you signed up for it or not

In its blog, Google recently announced a new initiative leveraging AI image generation to help online shoppers find products of interest — even if they start off not knowing what to buy. Through Search Generative Experience (SGE), you’ll be able to type a query as simple as “colorful athletic shoes” into the AI image generator to receive a series of possibilities. Upon selecting “Generate images,” you’ll see a wide array of AI-created options that may align with your search query. Ideally, this will help you conceptualize exactly what you want to buy, narrowing down your options as you shop online.

Shopping on Google is getting easier with AI

In addition to expanding search generative functionality, Google is making other tweaks to enhance the shopping experience for its Search users. For example, you’ll be able to specify the search results you receive to view content from your favorite brands (exclusive to US users for the time being). Similarly, you’ll be able to rate the style recommendations you see to fine-tune the results you receive. Once you find an item you like, you can use Google’s virtual try-on tool to help you envision how a specific item would look on you — less of a chance for buyer’s remorse.

Source: Google

Google isn’t just turning to AI to help with shopping, either. Travel, for example, seems to be a focus for the company. SGE can now be used to create trip itineraries and receive suggestions while on the go. As the tech giant expands the functionality of SGE, these likely won’t be the only sectors that benefit. Whether you need assistance with travel or shopping, Google has you covered — and it could eventually pop up to assist you in other areas of your life, too.