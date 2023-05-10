After ChatGPT became a major part of Microsoft's Bing search engine, Google wanted a piece of the action as well. Earlier this week, a report suggested that Google was looking at revamping its search engine, with AI being at the center of it, and I/O proves it to be true.

Cathy Edwards, VP of engineering at Google, announced at I/O that the company would be integrating AI into its search engine. Using an example of a family looking to decide between vacation destinations, Google Search would compile all the info it can gather and summarize the pros and cons of each spot.

Under the AI briefing, users can find an option to "Ask a follow-up" question or click on the suggested questions to ask. Asking these questions will take the searcher to a new Conversational mode.

Of course, the AI won't be limited to vacation spots, as Edwards shows that it can narrow down the choices for someone looking to buy a bike for their commute. It will compile a mixture of deals, reviews, and blog posts to offer the most information possible.

The retooled search engine will also remember previous searches, so if you stray a little from your starting point, the AI will still be able to follow your string of thoughts.

Those looking to join the waitlist can do so here, but only US residents will have access to it at the start.

Google is heavily leaning on AI during this year's I/O, announcing Immersive View for routes as well as removing the waitlist for Google Bard.