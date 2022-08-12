Over the last few years, game streaming has become increasingly popular. While it may remain less popular than music and video streaming, with the rise of apps like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, they're becoming an increasingly common option for gamers to play games (even if Google occasionally neglects its own Stadia). Now, if you want to find a specific game to stream, you don't need to scour through multiple streaming services. Google might be able to find it for you.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a new change to Google Search allows users to search for a game and immediately get links to stream it. If, for example, you search for Destiny 2, the knowledge panel on both smartphones and the web version should show links to stream the game. It doesn't give preference to Google Stadia but also shows links for competitors like Nvidia's GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna. Of course, if a game is on Stadia, it might give you more info, such as whether a game has a free trial on the service.

Per our testing, it doesn't seem to be live for everyone. It could be region-based (the links would show up if you're in a country with access to game streaming services), or other factors could be at play. Also, the links your search will return might vary depending on what device you're using — on your Android phone, a search might return Stadia, whereas the web version might show multiple options.

If you're not seeing it right now (and you're living in the US, where it should work), it might need a few days to reach you. On your Android phone, you can also try updating your Google app to see if that does the trick.