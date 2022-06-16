At this point, many of us are in tune with the cycle of COVID-19 outbreaks in the US. As with the last two years, a summer spike in cases is here, particularly in the south, as some unbearably hot weather forces people back inside enclosed spaces. Google is working to keep up with the pandemic's current status, and its latest addition to Search makes it easier than ever to locate an at-home testing kit.

Starting this month, US residents can find at-home COVID-19 tests online with a quick search, locating both free tests delivered through USPS and in-store tests that can be refunded through insurance. Google says searches for "at-home covid tests" spiked by 170% in May, prompting this move to finally add support for locating stock. In the company's example, tests from BinaxNOW and QuickVue were both shown in the "Popular products" category beneath a link to the government-run test site, along with price estimates and reviews.

Close

It's a little surprising Search couldn't already do this. At-home tests became a part of daily life during the initial Omicron spike last fall, and with stock readily available — at least in my neck of the woods — locating specific stores near me online seems obvious. Google has really focused on its shopping tools over the last few years, and linking the two together is a great way to provide a public service.

Right now, searching for "covid test" — as in the example provided today— only brings up the "Free test options" link previously hosted in Search. That said, I was able to find tests in stores by searching "at-home covid test near me," so your mileage may vary. We're already halfway through June, so expect this to roll out to all US users soon enough.

Although it's the only new feature Google announced today, the company is highlighting other tools perfect for making the most of the summer travel season. Local restrictions, information on vaccines and boosters, and PSAs made, in part, with the CDC and WHO are all among the initiatives the company has continued in recent years.