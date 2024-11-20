Key Takeaways Google features fun Easter eggs for popular movies.

Google is the world's leading search provider, but it is far from drab with the presentation of results. AI-powered summarization of the results is already available widely, and Google regularly keeps things interesting with Doodles to commemorate important events and people. More recently, the focus seems to have shifted towards immersive Easter eggs. The latest one shows up when you look up the new Wicked movie.

Search has recently started throwing in special Easter eggs when you look up information about popular new movies. The company's first such special addition for Circle to Search celebrated the release of Deadpool & Wolverine from the MCU. It featured the two leading characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, popping up on screen when you used Circle to Search on the movie's name, posters, and such.

The attention that garnered seems to have encouraged the latest Easter egg, this time visible in regular Google Search results for the musical fantasy flick Wicked, starring pop star Ariana Grande alongside Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum, and others. Like the surprise for the previous movie, this one appears when you Google "Wicked movie" on desktop and mobile. You should see a wizard's hat appear like a floating action button on the screen.

Clicking or tapping on the wizard's hat will instantly make all the UI elements on your screen float away like bubbles, while Defying Gravity by Idina Menzel and others from the 2003 album also named Wicked starts to play in the background. Clicking the button again releases green smoke and opaque bubbles that float on your screen. You can restore the effects of this Easter egg using the X button beside the wizard hat, or share it with others using the other floating button on screen.

This little trick works both on the web and mobile, and we've surely seen the animation before, but pairing it with a track from an album sharing its name with the movie is a cool detail. The wizard hat might be easy to miss if you're not looking for it, but we are surely excited to see what Google pulls out of the hat for the next big movie release. Lest we forget, such little Easter eggs aren't around forever, so we suggest trying and sharing it before it's gone for good.