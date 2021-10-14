Read update
Continuous scrolling is a contentious concept on the web. But most will agree that it can help make a tedious search for something seamless and less stressful, especially in the context of doing it all on your phone.

Cue Google as it introduces continuous scrolling on its mobile search engine. No more pagination means no more tapping to load the next set of results. They'll just start appearing when you've hit the bottom of the current set. The feature should be accessible to most U.S. English users starting today.

Continuous scrolling is being touted as part of Google's wider makeover of Search which took hold earlier this year.

UPDATE: 2021/10/14 17:16 EST BY JULES WANG

Google's Search Liaison Twitter account has clarified that continuous scrolling will permit up to four pages of results to be auto-loaded and that Search Console admins will still see no change to their position reports.

