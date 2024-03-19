Summary Google is prioritizing AI in many of its projects, including leveraging the technology in apps and devices.

Liz Reid is leading Google's Search division to take the company's flagship product forward and expand work on AI-based Search Generative Experience.

Google is reshaping search with AI, including new search suggestion features & AI-generated app summaries.

Google has made it clear that artificial intelligence is a top priority as it expands the capabilities of Gemini. However, the multimodal large language model isn’t the only way Google is looking to integrate AI into its projects. In addition to leveraging the technology in its apps and products, the company has been working to implement it in Google Search. For this task, it is turning to one of its own employees to spearhead the initiative.

In a LinkedIn post, longtime Google employee Liz Reid announced that she will now be leading the company’s Search division, with an eye toward expanding the work being done on Google's AI-based Search Generative Experience. Reid has been with Google for more than 20 years, originally starting off as an engineer. As she steps into her new role, Reid brings with her the experience she recently developed working with AI search and multisearch (via The Verge).

Meanwhile, Pandu Nayak, who had previously overseen ranking and quality, will now have the title of chief scientist of Search. In turn, Cheenu Venkatachary will assume Nayak’s duties, contributing the experience he accumulated working on Search-based AI products for the company.

How Google is reshaping search

As Google continues to restructure its teams to shift its focus to AI, search is already being impacted, but in different ways. For instance, the Chrome browser has now received three new search suggestion features. One shows you search recommendations based on past queries, while another gives you access to search suggestions, even with spotty internet. On mobile, you’ll now also receive more suggested images based on your search query for an enhanced, immersive experience.

Some of the work that Google has been doing with AI is being reflected elsewhere, however. In the Play Store, for instance, you’ll now see AI-generated summaries of apps. This helps you learn more about their features before you download them. Even if you aren’t on the AI bandwagon just yet, you’re bound to run into the technology if you use Google products and services. In the end, you may just find that AI has more uses in your daily life than you originally assumed.