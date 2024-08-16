Summary The Pixel Fold silently disappeared from Google's online store following the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch.

Google says it will resume selling the Pixel Fold on or after the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's launch on September 4.

The original Pixel Fold should get a price cut to ensure its price does not overlap with its successor.

Following the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13, Google pulled the plug on the Pixel 7 and the original Pixel Fold from its online store. This suggested that the company had stopped selling these devices, with the Pixel 8 series becoming the oldest Pixels on its storefront. While the Pixel Fold is also not listed for sale, its absence is temporary. The company plans to resume selling its first foldable soon.

In a statement to Android Central, Google confirmed that the Pixel Fold will be back in stock on its online store after the Pixel 9 Pro's launch on September 4. If Google intends to continue selling the Pixel Fold, it's unclear why it has taken down its listing altogether. More importantly, certain sections of the company's online store list the Pixel Fold as "no longer available."

Google did not provide an exact timeframe, but based on its statement, the original Pixel Fold should be back up on sale around the same time as its successor.

The company did not reveal if it would reduce the price of its first foldable, given that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is out now. This should happen, though, since it would make little sense for Google to sell the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold side-by-side for $1,800 each. The latter packs significantly better hardware than the original Fold, doing some justice to its steep price tag.

Google may sell the Pixel Fold for a short while on its online store, presumably until stocks last.

Google needs to adjust the pricing of its Pixel phones

Close

Ideally, Google should have adjusted the pricing of its existing Pixel phones following the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch. But that's not the case, leading to prices of older and new Pixels overlapping.

The Pixel 8 Pro is still listed for $999 on the Google Store in the US, the same price as the Pixel 9 Pro. Similarly, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a are both listed for $499 despite the latter being the newer and more powerful model. The Pixel 8's pricing has also not been adjusted, meaning the Pixel 9 is just $100 more expensive than it, providing more bang for your buck.

Surprisingly though, the company slashed the price of the Pixel Watch 2 by $100 to $249 after unveiling the Pixel Watch 3. So, it's unclear why Google did not adjust the prices of its existing Pixel phones accordingly as well.