Google introduced a new wireless version of the Nest Doorbell last month, with a Wi-Fi connection and a battery in order to record camera events. But it lacked an important function that the older wired model could handle: continuous recording. It can't even record continuously when it's connected to dedicated power. Plenty of Nest users weren't impressed, saying they'd stick with the older version or find another solution. It seems that Google was listening.

In a long Community forum post from Rishi Chandra, VP of Nest, the company announced that a revised version of the wired doorbell will be coming in 2022. Exactly how it improves upon the original model wasn't specified, but since the post was in response to the lack of support for Nest Aware continuous recording on the wireless model, it's safe to assume that at least that feature will remain intact.

We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription). We are excited to share that we will be launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.

Ryne reviewed the wireless Nest Doorbell a couple of weeks ago, and found it appealingly simple but lacking in more complete smart home options. The initial software, both in the Google Home app and the back end, is lacking a lot of advanced options. Hopefully by the time a more advanced wired Nest Doorbell is available, both of those issues will be fixed.

32 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for Monday Don't miss out on the sales for Reigns, Riptide GP: Renegade, and Downwell

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email