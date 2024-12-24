Summary Google's Santa Tracker is a fun and festive tradition started in 2004.

It's Christmas Eve, and as is tradition, Google's Santa Tracker is now live. Now in its 20th year, the tracker follows St. Nick on his journey from the North Pole around the world, featuring a countdown to 12 AM on December 25, wherever you are.

Google started its Santa Tracker in 2004. In the years since, the tracker's gotten more feature-packed, and now includes holiday-themed games, videos, and more, plus info about wherever Santa is or where he's headed next. As of writing, Santa's about to touch down in Georgia and has delivered about three and a half billion gifts.

The tracker includes an arrival countdown tuned to wherever you are in the world — so for me on East Coast US time, Santa's landing in about 11 hours (at midnight). There's also a fun "live feed" that cycles through a large selection of stills and animations of Santa, Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves getting up to various shenanigans.

The Santa Tracker is one of Google's more frivolous efforts — it's purely for fun. But if you've got kids who are eagerly looking forward to Christmas morning or you're just way into the holiday season, it's worth checking out. You can see the Santa Tracker right now at santatracker.google.com.