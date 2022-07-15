Whoa! Samsung and Google are both huge tech powerhouses in their own right, and recently we've been seeing the pair get closer than ever as they team up for some cross-promotion. Earlier this month, that brought us a cute video featuring TikToker Addison Rae, highlighting Google services and Samsung devices, all set to some Backstreet Boys. Now that '90s love continues, as the teen-heartthrob Lawrence brothers get their own chance to show off Samsung and Google gear.

Whether you were a fan of Blossom, Boy Meets World, or Recess, if you were a '90s kid, you should definitely recognize Joey, Matthew, and Andrew Lawrence here — though, admittedly, with a few more miles on them by now. The “plot” in this latest video does not stray far from our last entry, where Assistant's hum-to-search song-recognition tech gets our characters to pry themselves away from their screens for a moment and start getting down to an impromptu dance party.

Considering that older brother Joey puts on C+C Music Factory's “Gonna Make You Sweat” with its incessant EVERYBODY DANCE NOW refrain, it's not like his siblings had much of a choice here, and quickly put down their Galaxy S22 Ultras to join in. In addition to the Samsung handsets, we also get to see Google casting in action, as well as the Galaxy Watch4 and its new Assistant integration.

We don't tread a lot of new ground here compared to last time, but it's still nice to see Google promoting its services in a fun way like this, even if the company's buddy-buddy relationship with Samsung has raised a few eyebrows (where's that Wear OS 3 upgrade for your existing watch?).

What's next for Samsung and Google? Sinbad, a Galaxy Fold, and Vanilla Ice? At this point, we'd believe it.