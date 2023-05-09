Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration, especially when it comes to cross-promotional adverts for phones and accessories from the two companies. Like an old married couple, the two tech giants also publicly bicker with each other from time to time, but right now they're in each other's good graces again. The latest partnership between the two arrives this week, as Google helps show off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Google and Samsung's new Galaxy S23 Ultra promo is available in multiple languages, and offers a glimpse at what's possible with his powerful combination of hardware and software. The video concludes with the tagline “More in your world,” which fits the commercial’s overall theme of exploration through the S23 Ultra’s features, including the 200MP camera, Google Lens, and Google Maps.

While it’s great to see Google lending a hand to highlight some of the best Android devices, the advert doesn’t exactly offer anything capital-n new, and especially on the Google software side, what it shows off here is available on most other Android phones. Still, that makes sense given that the company is helping out Samsung, as many of these features are Google-branded.

Unfortunately, you're out of luck if you were expecting a celebrity cameo pop-up in this latest cross-promo spot. Google and Samsung have a history of promoting their stuff in fun ways that feature some familiar faces. In the past, we’ve seen ads for Google’s hum-to-search song recognition tech that feature '90s mainstays the Lawrence brothers, and another one with famous TikToker Addison Rae.

It’s a little bit curious to see that Google choosing this week of all weeks to promote the S23 Ultra, with the Pixel 7a expected to land at I/O tomorrow. Nevertheless, any collaboration between Google and Samsung is a treat, as the relationship between the two tech giants continues to blossom.