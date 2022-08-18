You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.

While some users initially running into trouble managed to achieve a satisfactory connection by toying with the cable a bit, many Galaxy S22 users just couldn't get Android Auto up and running with their flagship-spec phones. Some users also reported seeing a black screen on Android Auto after a successful initial connection, even if they weren’t facing any problems previously. The Android Auto team acknowledged the issue in support threads all the way back in February, and updated the app to v7.7 in beta in May with a potential fix.

When we first reported on that beta, it wasn't clear if this would resolve problems for everyone, and from the sound of things some users still had issues. The newest response from Google sure seems to imply that the public 7.7 release finally has the fixes everyone's been asking for — so go ahead and visit the Play Store, update the app, and potentially resolve the Galaxy S22 connection issues you’re putting up with. If you're still facing issues even after the update, we've heard about some more unconventional solutions users have been trying — like uninstalling the Smart Switch app — but let's save that for a last resort.

We'll also be curious to see how Android Auto behaves for Google Pixel owners now. Just like with S22 phones, some Pixel users ran into black screens of their own, and worse, phones would sometimes reboot after disconnecting from the car, rendering them unusable for several minutes. Back when Android Auto 7.7 made it to beta, Google’s Issue Tracker reported the problem as fixed, but comments at the time insisted it was unresolved. We'll be looking for reports to see if this public release manages to deliver any help for them, as well.