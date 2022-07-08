Samsung is a partnership-hog: aside from its collaboration with Microsoft focused on bringing a seamless experience between its own devices and Windows PCs, it's also partnered with Google on several projects. Take the one from last year, for example, where the two tech giants teamed up to fix many of the problems facing WearOS. The Korean company is, after all, one of the largest Android OEMs, so it makes sense for it to pair up with Google in the spirit of mutual benefit. As part of this ongoing relationship, a new commercial provides a glimpse into the best Google-branded features Samsung devices offer.

The video, posted on Instagram by Android's official account, kicks off with singer Addison Rae using the Google app's Hum to Search feature on a Galaxy S22 Ultra to identify a song, which is then cast to a nearby Samsung TV. The song turns out to be Everybody by Backstreet Boys (I, for one, could never forget it), before sending everyone into a frenzy as soon as it starts playing. It truly never gets old.

After another example — this time using the Galaxy Watch4 — the video concludes with a simple tagline: "Make it epic." The folks at 9to5Google spotted the same ad play in a theater before showtime, but this seems to be the first time it's been posted online. The features shown in it aren't anything new and have been available on most Android phones for years, but the ad does help raise awareness — especially among those on iOS.

Aside from that, Google and Samsung have put up a new microsite as a part of this campaign, showing off some of the features offered by Google apps: Messages' smart link previews, Google Duo's co-watching function, Google Photos' Portrait Blur, and more.