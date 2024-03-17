As more of our work is done online, safeguarding our digital presence is imperative. Threats loom everywhere in the form of phishing attacks and malware. Over 353 million people in the US were affected by data compromises in 2023 through data breaches and exposure. Passkeys, authenticator apps, 2FA, and other security tools help secure our accounts and make us less vulnerable to malicious actors.

For many of us, Google Chrome is the browser of choice. Google continuously releases new security updates and features to protect users from online threats. Its Safe Browsing feature protects against malware, suspicious extensions, phishing, intrusive ads, and more. The option is available on Android phones, iPhones, and desktop PCs. We show you how to turn on Safe Browsing and defend yourself from attacks.

How Google's Safe Browsing works

Google released Safe Browsing in 2007 to protect users from online threats. You've likely seen one or more of the following warning messages while browsing:

Deceptive site ahead.

The site ahead contains malware.

Suspicious site.

The site ahead contains harmful programs.

That's Safe Browsing at work. It warns you that a site contains harmful or deceptive content and sends alerts about malware, social engineering attacks, and dubious websites.

In this mode, Google crawls the web and looks for potentially harmful websites. It analyzes the data and adds suspicious URLs to a list. Every time you visit a site, Chrome verifies against the Safe Browsing list to determine if it's harmless.

Google's Safe Browsing modes

The level of security Safe Browsing offers depends on the protection mode you choose in Chrome Settings. Google offers two Safe Browsing modes: Standard and Enhanced protection.

Standard protection

Google keeps Standard protection on by default. In this mode, you receive warnings about previously known dangerous websites, extensions, and downloads. It checks the site's URL against its Safe Browsing lists. If it finds something suspicious, it sends the link and portions of the content to Google. You get a warning if your password is compromised.

Enhanced protection

Enhanced Safe Browsing is an upgraded version of Safe Browsing. In addition to the Standard protection features, Enhanced protection offers security from known and potential dangers. Google Chrome checks URLs in real time and provides better security. You can also ask Google to perform deeper scans of downloaded files.

Should you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing?

While Enhanced protection offers better online safety than its Standard counterpart, there are a few drawbacks. Google knows a lot about you and your browsing habits. When you switch on Enhanced Safe Browsing, the company knows more about the sites you visit before you sign in to your Google account.

Google states that it only uses the data for security purposes. After a short period, it deletes the information. It's a trade-off, and it's up to you whether you're okay with giving up privacy for extra security.

How to run Safety check on Google Chrome

Chrome's Safety check option lets you review your online security. It safeguards your browsing activities by checking for crucial security updates. Here's how to run a Safety check:

Open Chrome. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Choose Privacy and security. Click Check now under the Safety check section. It verifies whether Chrome is up-to-date, passwords are not compromised, safe browsing is on, and extensions are safe.

How to use Safe Browsing on Google Chrome

You can switch on Safe Browsing for Chrome from the desktop or mobile. We show you the process for both.

Turn on Google Safe Browsing on the desktop

Here's how to turn on Safe Browsing for Chrome on desktop:

Open Chrome. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and select Settings. Click Privacy and security. Select Security. Choose Standard protection or Enhanced protection. Select No protection to turn off Safe Browsing. A pop-up appears. Choose Turn off to confirm.

Google doesn't recommend turning off protection. However, choose this option if you're working on a website and prefer not to see the warning.

Turn on Google Safe Browsing on mobile

Here's how to turn on Safe Browsing for Chrome on mobile:

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for our tutorial, and iPhone users can follow along.

Launch Chrome. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Close Choose Privacy and security. Tap Safe Browsing. Select Standard protection or Enhanced protection. Close Select No protection to switch off Safe Browsing.

Browse the internet securely and stay safe online

Vulnerability to threats is the last thing on your mind while doomscrolling. However, ensuring your online security is of the utmost importance. You don't have to install special cybersecurity software or dig into Google Chrome to activate most safety measures. You can access them from the settings menu.

No matter how you safeguard your account, protect it with strong passwords. However, there's a chance that a large-scale breach may compromise them. Find out if your password was leaked, and learn to use stronger passwords.