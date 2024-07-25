Summary Gemini 1.5 Flash brings fast responses in over 40 languages and 230 countries for general tasks and fact-checking.

Users can now upload files to Gemini from Google Drive or their device, with an expanded context window for typing.

People using the free version of Gemini now get a quadrupled context window, up to 32K tokens from the previous 8K.

Google's last major event, Google I/O, took place on May 14 earlier this year. The developer event, which was all about AI, included announcements about Google's on-device Gemini Nano LLM, updates to Circle to Search, and AI integration in workspace.

The tech giant also made a significant announcement about two new LLM models, namely Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, the latter of which is now available to all users for free.

In an announcement made today, Google announced that it is bringing Gemini 1.5 Flash, its new LLM model for fast, high-frequency tasks, to more than 40 languages and over 230 countries and territories.

The 1.5 Flash LLM model is now available "in the unpaid version of Gemini," and Google says that it excels in summarization, chat applications, image and video captioning, data extraction from long documents and tables, and more. Albeit not as powerful as Gemini 1.5 Pro, 1.5 Flash prioritizes speed, and is better suited for general-purpose tasks.

As part of the update, users across the unpaid version of Gemini will be able to type into a quadrupled context window, going from 8K tokens to 32K tokens.

Source: Google

Building on top of the expanded context window, users should now also be able to upload files to Gemini via Google Drive or directly from their device. "That means you’ll be able to do things like upload your economics study guide and ask Gemini to create practice questions. Gemini will also soon be able to analyze data files for you, allowing you to uncover insights and visualize them through charts and graphics," wrote Google.

In-text citations are available now

Source: Google

With Gemini 1.5 Flash now available, users should be able to fact-check the information the LLM shares. As suggested by Google, and as seen in the GIF above, Gemini will now display links related to its answers, making it easier for users to explore websites with in-depth information related to their queries.

Currently, the citations appear to be limited to prompts in English in "certain countries," though Google didn't detail which ones. It's worth noting that OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's CoPilot already offer such citations.

Elsewhere, Google Messages gained a dedicated button to access Gemini from within the app late last month, though its availability was limited to select Android devices in the US. Starting today, however, Google has begun rolling out the functionality to countries in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, and Switzerland.

The tech giant teased additional Gemini-related announcements at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 13.