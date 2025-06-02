Summary Material 3 Expressive rolling out to Gmail app brings a card-based UI and dynamic interface.

The redesigned UI includes changes to "Compose" FAB, search bar, and more.

This is rolling out via a server-side update.

The introduction of Material 3 Expressive is a major talking point regarding Android 16, as it not only overhauls the system's UX but also ensures that Google apps feature the same design language, providing better consistency. Those system-level design changes are expected to come later in the year, but it seems Google doesn't want to wait any longer to start rolling out Android 16's designs to its apps.

In the last few weeks, the Mountain View tech giant was spotted testing Material 3 Expressive in Calendar, Photos, Files, and Meet, and more recently, in the Phone app. There is no clarity about the general availability of Android 16's design for these apps, but if you're using Gmail as your primary email app on your Android phone, it's time to check if you received the Material 3 Expressive design update on your Android phone.