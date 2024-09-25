Key Takeaways Be Internet Awesome World is a new game on Roblox that was developed by Google to teach children about internet safety.

The game uses an interactive world kids can explore to learn how to spot phishing, scams, bullies, and avoid oversharing personal information.

This is part of Google's commitment to teaching internet safety and based on the Be Internet Awesome program developed in 2017.

Kids love Roblox, but many of them don't know how to be safe when they're playing online. Google and Roblox have partnered up to teach them by creating a new Roblox game all about child internet safety.

Google has launched Be Internet Awesome World as a new game on Roblox (via Google Keyword). It aims to teach children essential online skills like spotting phishing attempts, creating strong passwords, not sharing personal information, and being kind to others. The game uses a fun and interactive Roblox world to reinforce the learning.

Multiple worlds teach about online risks

Your child takes on the role of an "Internaut" in this new Roblox game. They'll explore a virtual playground, applying safety tips and critical thinking skills as they face real-world risks and scenarios. The game is made up of multiple mini-scenarios, such as Kind Kingdom, Mindful Mountain, and Reality River. Players receive instant feedback that reinforces the lessons they have learned.

Roblox is one of the best places to meet kids where they are. The platform is wildly popular with children, with 380 million monthly users, over 50% of whom are under 13. The platform has spawned a slew of games spoken about in every school yard across North America. Games like Brookhaven, Toilet Tower Defense, and Blox Fruit are some of the titles every kid knows.

Be Internet Awesome World is part of Google's commitment to online safety. Google says it is crucial to equip children with the skills to navigate the web safely and responsibly.

This isn't Google's first foray into child internet safety. Google launched Be Internet Awesome in 2017, a free online interactive game all about online safety. The program was developed in collaboration with online safety experts and educators. Kids combat hackers, phishers, and bullies, while learning about oversharing personal information to strangers on the internet. Google claims the platform has 100 million users. Be Internet Awesome World makes Google's program more accessible to children.

The game is available on Roblox right now. The next time your kids jump on their Android tablet or console, encourage them to check it out!