Google is all-in with RCS Chat these days, for better or worse, but there's always another Google chat platform. In fact, there's another one called Chat. The teams-oriented Google Chat is more widely available these days, and it's getting a new feature. In the coming days, you'll see rich text formatting in Chats.

When this feature is live, you'll see a small "A" icon in the text box. Click that, and you'll get a new set of tools to add bold, italics, underlines, and more. Previously, the text box only supported plain text or markdown characters. So, no more shorthand or excessive capitalization to get your point across.

rcs rich chat

As of this posting, we're not seeing this feature live, but that's not surprising. Rich text formatting has started rolling out today, but it could take up to 15 days to be available to everyone. Neither users nor Workspace admins need to do anything to enable the feature. If it's not there now, check back in a few days.

