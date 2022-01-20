Google is all-in with RCS these days, for better or worse. That means you can send longer messages, sharper pictures, and more emoji than you could in the SMS days. There's even a handy web interface for the Google Messages app. Google has announced a new feature is coming to the web version as well. In the coming days, you'll see rich text formatting in web Chats.

When this feature is live, you'll see a small "A" icon in the text box. Click that, and you'll get a new set of tools to add bold, italics, underlines, and more. Previously, the text box only supported plain text or markdown characters. So, no more shorthand or excessive capitalization to get your point across.

As of this posting, we're not seeing this feature live, but that's not surprising. Rich text formatting has started rolling out today, but it could take up to 15 days to be available to everyone. Neither users nor Workspace admins need to do anything to enable the feature. If it's not there now, check back in a few days.

YouTube Music is now the fastest-growing music streaming app in the West Not 'in the world,' but it's a start

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email