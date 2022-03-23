In October 2020, Google released the Google TV app to replace the Play Movies & TV service of old. Despite being pre-installed on most Android devices, Play Movies & TV never really took off as it primarily only acted as a gateway to the Play Store to purchase or rent new content. Now, the company has announced that it is retiring the "Movies & TV" section from Google Play on your Android device. Instead, purchases and rentals will solely be available from the Google TV client.

The "Movies & TV" tab will disappear from the Play Store on your Android phone starting May 2022, after which you'll need to use the Google TV app for buying, renting, and watching already purchased media. The change won't affect your existing library, wishlist, and purchased content — they will remain accessible from Google TV. Additionally, you can continue using Play credit and gift cards to rent and purchase items. Family sharing and refund requests for purchased media content remain unaffected, too.

Unlike the Play Movies & TV app that only acted as a storefront with a built-in video player, Google TV provides you with content recommendations from and deep links into various streaming services. The app is pre-installed on most Android devices and is available in almost all parts of the world except Aruba, Brazil, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea. It also features a virtual remote for your Android TV or Chromecast to make your life easier.

Interestingly, the big G's announcement only talks about the changes in the Play Store app — it is not clear if the Movies section will be retired from the web or not. Nonetheless, the change does mean that the Play Store will no longer act as a unified store for purchasing all kinds of content — TV shows, movies, music, apps, and games — from Google. Additionally, there's still no Google TV client for iOS. Instead, it looks like iPhone and iPad users will have to continue using the Play Movies & TV app for purchasing and renting content from Google.

All in all, this feels like it could become a messy transition right in the spirit of the new Google Pay app and the switch from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, with Play Store credits still usable on Google TV and your purchase and rental history still syncing up with the Play Store.

