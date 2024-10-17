Key Takeaways Google has requested more time to implement changes mandated by a judge's ruling in its trial involving Epic Games.

The company says the rush to introduce third-party app stores into Google Play raises safety and privacy risks for 100+ million US Android users.

Google argues that forcing third-party stores into Google Play reduces developer control and puts users at risk, and that it needs more time to implement such features in a secure manner.

Earlier this month, a federal judge issued his ruling in the Epic v. Google case, mandating a new set of open standards for non-Google app stores that serve the Android ecosystem. It's the result of a four-year-long legal battle that started when Epic sued both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for practices it claimed were monopolizing the distribution of mobile apps, prompting a closer look by regulatory bodies at the operations and behavior of the two platforms.

Google has now requested an emergency stay for the recent ruling, stating the upcoming November 1 deadline doesn't give the company enough time to mitigate risks, while claiming the court order will "expose 100-million-plus US users of Android devices to substantial new security risks."

Related The 11 best Google Play Store alternatives for apps and games Sick of Google's Monopoly, perhaps it's time to seek out competing digital media marketplaces

The issue centers on the ruling itself. Per its wording, Google has just three weeks to implement the ordered changes, a task that Google calls "Herculean." While it's easy to say that Google wants more time to muster a defense — and that's likely true — the search giant also raises valid concerns about adding third-party apps to the Google Play Store without proper verification. The Verge uploaded the fact sheet for the decision, as well as Google's request for a stay. You can read them both here. Just be prepared if you want to explore the entire thing; it's 41 pages long.

Source: Google / Android Police

Google's argument for a stay centers around security

Google breaks its request into five main points, each accompanied by a paragraph further expounding on why it believes the decision is harmful not just to Google itself, but also its users:

Forcing Google to distribute third-party app stores within Google Play harms safety and privacy.

Handing hundreds of third-party Android app stores access to Google Play's app catalog reduces developers' control over app distribution and puts users at risk.

Linking out from within an app on Google Play to external app downloads is dangerous.

Removing Play billing as an option reduces important protections and features users rely on.

Rushing the implementation of remedies will raise risks to users, developers, and device makers.

Fair and just economic practices are a cornerstone of our economy. While monopolies should be broken up and discouraged, the three weeks given to Google to complete the process does feel rushed. Cybersecurity incidents are on the rise; there were more than 5.4 billion attacks globally in 2022 alone. In a marketplace that has struggled with malware-riddled apps before, Google needs to take the time to ensure that any new apps coming to market are able to pass safety standards. Failing to do so could have a real impact on how users view the Google Play Store.