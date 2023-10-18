Summary Google is offering replacement charging cases for the Pixel Buds Pro in the US, allowing customers to save money instead of buying a new pair.

While Google is committed to providing repair guides and replacement parts for a bulk of its devices, the first-gen Pixel Watch oddly had no replacement parts available as of September.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is comfortably among the best wireless earbuds in the industry despite launching roughly a year and a half ago. These earbuds were refreshed with a couple of new colors during the Made for Google event earlier this month, albeit with no internal upgrades on board. Google has now started offering replacement charging cases for the Pixel Buds Pro through its online store, though it requires navigating through a couple of support pages.

A recently updated support page entry redirects users to another page featuring the Replace your Pixel Buds badge. Customers will then need to confirm a few details, such as their email address, a reason for the replacement (Lost/Missing, Damaged, or Other), their location, the model of the earbuds, and the part they're looking for, which now lists the charging case as well.

Google has previously allowed customers in the US to buy left or right replacement earbuds and ear tips in this fashion. But as 9to5Google points out, this is the first time the company has offered the charging case as a standalone product. Google will charge you $70 for this accessory, saving you the trouble of shelling out the whole $200 on a new pair when the older charging case is no longer available.

Google doesn't seem to have a replacement charging case for the Pixel Buds A-Series yet, though you can still pick up either the left or the right earbud and ear tips for these budget earbuds. We should note that replacement Pixel Buds Pro charging cases are not available in a handful of regions within the US, as Google notes.

Case replacements are unavailable for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Avalon, CA, Catalina Island, CA, Beaver Island, MI, Mackinac Island, MI, The Bass Islands, OH, Kelley's Island, OH, San Juan Islands, WA.

While the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get unprecedented software and hardware support, Google has also made it easier to find parts for its existing devices, such as the Pixel Tablet. The industry juggernaut recently unveiled repair guides and replacement parts for the Google-branded tablet in partnership with repair experts iFixit.

But the same promise doesn't extend to the company's first-gen Pixel Watch, which had no replacement parts available as of last month. So the only recourse if you ever damage the smartwatch is to get a new one, or maybe the recently launched Pixel Watch 2. However, given that parts are available for almost every other Pixel device today, we don't expect the Pixel Watch lineup to be a holdout for long.