The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.

In April, following the Pixel 6a’s announcement, Google and iFixit joined forces to make genuine parts and spares for the new phone available to everyone. The new Pixel 6a repair manual (version 1.0), as spotted by 9to5Google, will walk you through every step until your device is operational again.

Reports suggest the manual resembles internal documentation for the phone and service manuals for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro we spotted last year. The manual for the Pixel 6a, however, is more consumer-centric, replete with illustrations, photographs, instructions, and a component-wise troubleshooting section. The guide even discusses differences between the mmWave and sub-6 GHz variants of the phone where applicable.

Advice could change over time for one reason or another, so a version call-out is definitely warranted and graciously included.

If recent Pixel 6a teardowns are anything to go by, this guide should suffice for most repairs, as long as you have the necessary tools and replacement components. However, even Google’s manual could be rather intimidating if you’ve never cracked open a phone or even an alarm clock. The language and instructions seem geared towards tinkerers, individual repair technicians, and third-party service providers. If you’re on the fence about undertaking repairs yourself, we suggest you entrust a professional with the task.

If you want to flip through the pages, the Pixel 6a repair manual is available on Google’s support page. You may see a similarly-styled brochure