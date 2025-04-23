Summary New lock screen layout hidden in Android 16 Beta 4 repositions At a Glance info and weather.

Updated lock screen style not user-facing yet; may not roll out in first Android 16 stable release.

However, expect a more colorful AOD clock in Android 16.

Pixel phones are getting a new lock screen layout. Writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman says that the fourth beta for Android 16 contains a hidden updated lock screen layout that repositions elements like At a Glance info and the current weather.

The new layout isn't the default in the new Android 16 beta, Rahman says, but was fully functional once he enabled it. As opposed to the current layout, which has info in the At a Glance area displayed directly underneath the current weather at all times, the upcoming layout will position weather info near the clock. When the large clock is displayed, the current date and weather info is immediately under it. When the clock is collapsed, the date and weather are shown to the right of it.