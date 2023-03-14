Google finally addressed a major complaint users have long had with its task management system in September last year when it announced that it would consolidate all reminders in Google Tasks. It's a long-awaited update for one of Android's most useful to-do apps, with the goal of making Tasks a central hub for all of your to-dos across Workspace. This transition, like all others, is gradual, and Google previously confirmed that voluntary migration for personal account holders would begin in March. That time has come, and some users have noticed a prompt on their screen to use Tasks when setting reminders.

The migration has gone live for a few users, including some of our team members and Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii. The transition means that all reminders from Assistant and Calendar will move to Tasks, giving you an easy way to handle all your activities in a single place. As Russakovskii points out, this also completely removes the "Reminders" functionality from Google Calendar.

Going forward, reminders created in Calendar or via Assistant will show up in both your schedule and Tasks. Again, this fixes an incoherent divide between Google’s reminder and task systems. Prior to the update, Google Reminders was distinct from Google Tasks, with additions not syncing across both. Calendar is now the unified location where you can view all your to-dos, whether you've created them in Google Assistant, Google Calendar, or Google Tasks.

That said, the new consolidation still has some kinks to iron out. For example, Google Keep reminders will not migrate to Tasks, so they are still distinct and exclusive to the Keep app. Reminders created there won't appear in Calendar. Tasks also has some limitations, such as the inability to search for specific tasks.

On the other hand, the transition brings Tasks more in line with Microsoft’s To Do app, which sees all tasks integrated across Outlook, Planner, and Teams. The update will hopefully make Tasks a more useful to-do app and put an end to Google’s confusing task management tools.

The new Tasks experience will automatically roll out to all users beginning in the second quarter of 2023 for personal account owners. For enterprise customers, this is scheduled to take place beginning May 22.