Summary The April 2024 update caused connectivity issues on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, leading to users missing calls and texts.

Google is rolling out a revised April update to fix these problems.

The update is currently only live on Verizon's network in the US. A wider rollout will happen in the coming weeks.

Google rolled out the April 2024 security patch for compatible Pixel phones at the beginning of this month, fixing an annoying camera bug on the Pixel 8 besides patching some security vulnerabilities. A few days after the firmware went live, however, reports popped up from Pixel owners about network connectivity issues on their phones. Some of them have apparently been facing mobile network problems since the March update. While Google never publicly acknowledged the issue, it has released a revised April build to fix the connectivity problems.

Due to the inconsistent mobile network connection, Pixel users were not receiving calls (or texts), and they went straight to voicemail. The problem appears to affect all recent Pixel models, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series.

To fix these issues, Google silently uploaded new factory and OTA images for April 2024 for affected Pixel phones on its developer portal. The company then rolled out an OTA update the following day (April 18) for affected Pixel phones on Verizon's network. According to the official release notes, the latest build "provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues."

Google also confirmed the new OTA's rollout to 9to5Google. Over the coming weeks, the new build will be released to more regions and impacted carriers. The company has also emailed some Pixel users to inform them about the new OTA release.

Reports from a Reddit thread suggest the new build appears to fix the connectivity problems, with Pixel owners able to receive calls and messages without issues. The OTA is a relatively small one and weighs under 7MB.

Google's revised April 2024 build is only available for Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and the Pixel Fold. So, if you are facing network issues on the Pixel 6, you will have to wait longer for a potential fix.

If you have been facing mobile network issues on your Pixel since the April (or March) update and the new OTA has yet to land on your device, consider manually sideloading the latest build. It will only take a few minutes and should fix the connectivity problems for good.