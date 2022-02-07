Google just released its February patch for current devices, including a timely update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been left behind since Android 12 rolled out in October, excluding a quick fix for that pesky 911 issue. We've known both phones would receive one last security update before being sent to a farm upstate sometime in Q1 2022. Even though it wasn't mentioned in the February patch notes, it turns out today's the day.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are getting their final update, a cumulative patch Google promised back in November of last year (via Mishaal Rahman on Twitter). This release should include all those security fixes newer Pixels have already received over the past several months. It's similar to what the company did for the Pixel 2 series in 2020, giving users one more update before calling it quits.

According to u/MetaTaro on Reddit, the security patch date in settings still displays October after updating. It's certainly confusing, though the Pixel 2 and 2 XL faced the same odd update after their final patch. Rest assured: this does seem to be the final set of fixes for Google's 2018 flagships.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand via u/MetaTaro Expand

Close

Strangely, the company didn't include any mention of the Pixel 3 or 3 XL in its forum post outlining today's release. Still, the OTA update is rolling out now, weighing in at 12.32MB. If you're unwilling to wait, you can also download the OTA files or factory images for manual sideloading. It comes in two varieties: one for phones on Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone AU; the other for all other devices.

Android 12's customization shortcomings drove me back to third-party launchers and icon packs Old habits die hard

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email