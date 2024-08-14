Summary Google has not yet released Android 15 to the public, showing they still have bugs to address.

Android 15 Beta 4.2 focuses on bug fixes related to device wakeup, camera issues, and UI problems.

Pixel devices in the Android beta program will automatically receive the new update, which also includes the August 2024 security patch.

Android 15 has been in public beta testing since April 2024, with Google releasing several beta builds so far. Based on the release timeline shared by the company, you'd expect Android 15 to be ready for its public release by now. But that's not the case, as evident from the Pixel 9 series shipping with Android 14 — the company did not even talk about Android 15 at the launch event. It appears Google still has some bugs to take care of, as it has announced the rollout of Android 15 Beta 4.2.

The team behind the Android beta program announced the release of Android 15 Beta 4.2 on Reddit. As the minor point naming scheme suggests, the AP31.240617.015 build is all about bug fixes. Below are all the bugs squashed in this release:

Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up.

Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing low frame rates.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values.

Fixed an issue with camera saturation.

Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker.

Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube app to crash.

Besides the above, the update bumps the security patch to August 2024.

If you use a Pixel 6 or newer enrolled in the Android beta program, it will automatically get an OTA update to the latest Android 15 beta. The OTA build is not too big since this release is relatively minor. On my Pixel 8 Pro, the AP31.240617.015 build showed up as a 61.8MB update.

You can head over to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update to download the newest Android 15 beta on your Pixel.

Google still has bugs to address in Android 15

Despite Android 15's public beta program nearing its end and Google rolling out multiple updates to fix bugs, the company still has several issues to address. The company notes that Android 15 Beta 5.2 does not fix many known issues reported following Beta 4's release. Developers and public beta users have reported plenty of bugs in Android 15 on Google's Issue Tracker, but many of them remain unresolved.

