Google's ever-confusing beta program continues onward. Just as we wait for the incoming launch of Android 13's first beta, a new Android 12 QPR3 update has arrived. If you're enrolled in Google's beta program, QPR3 beta 2 is rolling out for your phone today.

Just as with the last release, this update is available for the Pixel 4 and newer. It includes the April security patch that rolled out for phones on Monday, along with several bug fixes, following up on the QPR3 beta 1.1 that fixed battery drain issues on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Here's the full list of what to expect:

Fixed issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. (Issue #224716473)

Fixed an issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some devices. (Issue #223688137)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.

Google notes that it's aware of two bugs already identified in this current build. If you aren't already enrolled in the beta, consider these issues before you update:

In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device's personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.

When launching the NHS COVID-19 app, a keystore issue can cause the app to crash.

If you're impatient, you can head over to Google's developer site to flash the factory image for your respective phone. Otherwise, your Pixel should receive the update within the next 24 hours.

The best Android gaming controllers in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author