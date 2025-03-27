Summary It's relatively simple to bypass safeguards built into AI photo editing tools like Sketch to Image and Reimagine.

A Cornell Tech class focused on jailbreaking AI models demonstrated how fabricated images can be alarming and dangerous.

The use of AI in photo editing — with zero expertise and little effort required — blurs the line between fiction and reality, posing potential risks right now.

Ultra-simple photo editing and image generation are among AI's most novel and constantly refined abilities. Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image opened the door to all sorts of ridiculous scenarios, and the Reimagine feature available on the Pixel 9 family through Magic Editor apparently works at least as well.

As The Verge discovered shortly after Reimagine launched, though, the feature's protections against generating potentially dangerous, realistic images weren't very robust. As students in Cornell Tech's Red Teaming 101 course just proved, those guardrails haven't gotten any better, as evidenced by relatively easy image generation featuring obliterated public transit, trash-covered parks, and an M1 Abrams tank rolling down the streets of New York (Source: Alexios Mantzarlis via BlueSky).

Bending the fabric of reality

AI is now basically better at photos than humans