Like it or love it, memes have become an integral part of internet interactions. From edgy youngsters to large brands, many have tried their hand at using memes as a means to communicate and potentially reach new audiences. Here to push this trend even further, Google Registry has now launched a new .meme top-level domain.

A top-level domain, commonly called a TLD, is the final portion of a domain name (the ‘com’ in AndroidPolice.com, for instance). TLDs help in better indicating the purpose or broad categorization of a website, but they are more of a “nice-to-have” than a “must-have.” However, the introduction of new top-level domains can bring undesirable consequences, such as an inability to be indexed — though such issues usually get resolved over time as adoption gets more mainstream.

In August of this year, Google Registry announced a limited early access for .meme and .ing top-level domains, where only platforms dealing with the creation and distribution of memes could register for available domains with the .meme TLDs, subject to trademark clearance. Starting today, all entities can register for the new domains at an additional fee, as a part of the early access period. The price will continue going down every day until December 5, after which it will be generally available to everyone.

To mark this milestone, Google Registry shared a list of the initial partners who have adopted the .meme top-level domain. Unsurprisingly, many of these are dedicated to cats!

Knowyour.meme and stonks.meme by Know Your Meme

Style.meme and girls.meme by 10PM Curfew

Real.meme by Rudy Willingham

License.meme

Marketing.meme

Find.meme and create.meme by Tenor

Grumpycat.meme

Keyboardcat.meme

Nyancat.meme

Cat.meme

The new domains are now up for grabs via Google’s get.meme page as well as third-party sellers such as GoDaddy, with pricing starting at $20 and going up to over a thousand dollars. According to Google, “.meme is here to help you lol, spread ideas and express yourself”. If that ends up happening or if this ends up making cringe content more mainstream remains to be seen.

Last year, Google opened up a similarly fun TLD in the .day domain, though it's been seemingly slow to catch on. The meme domain has more potential, so we'll have to take a wait and see approach.

Meanwhile, Google Domains was killed off earlier this year, so while the company still sells domains under its Google Registry banner, the backend services and support it offered through Domains will now be handled by Squarespace, who purchased the brand. Sadly, this is just one of many services to join the Google graveyard this year — and there's still a month left to throw another body on the pile, so don't underestimate the company's ability to pull the plug on a product you might love.