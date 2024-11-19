Key Takeaways Google may introduce an app drawer in Circle to Search UI for easier access.

Circle to Search has quickly become one of my favorite Android features of 2024. The ability to seamlessly search for anything on your screen from anywhere within Android is incredibly convenient. Thankfully, Google is now expanding this feature beyond just Samsung and Pixel smartphones. A new report now suggests that, alongside this expansion, Google might be introducing subtle tweaks to the Circle to Search UI.

According to a report from Android Authority, Google is reportedly developing an app drawer for Circle to Search. The publication discovered the redesigned interface in the beta version of the Google app (v15.45.43.ve.arm64), suggesting that Google is working on several subtle UI enhancements to refine the Circle to Search experience.

Circle to Search could soon see a UI refresh

Current vs upcoming Circle to Search UI

The updated Circle to Search interface looks significantly different from the current version, with UI elements like the search bar and Song Search icon now enclosed in a rounded box. The icons themselves appear slightly larger. However, the most noticeable change is the introduction of an app drawer button.

Currently, Circle to Search displays features like Translate and Song Search alongside the search bar. In the revamped version, these options might be moved behind the app drawer icon. Tapping the button would reveal additional features, such as the return of the previously removed Google Lens shortcut.

While this change may require users to take an extra step to access certain features, it could also mean that Google is planning to add more features to Circle to Search. It would be even better if Google allowed us to customize this menu, enabling quicker access to our most-used actions. But since the feature hasn't officially rolled out yet, there's still a chance that Google could include this option in the final release.

The revamped UI isn't the only upgrade in the works. Reports suggest that Google is also developing a feature that allows users to search within videos. While there's no official timeline for the release of either feature, it's promising to see Google improving this feature even more.