Google Recorder is a great app for people looking to record interviews or voice memos and have them transcribed in real-time. Occasionally, there might be dead air in the audio recording which necessitates some editing to make playback smoother. Doing so on a phone isn't always the most convenient way, but Google has a fix. You are now able to edit your files using the Google Recorder web app.

Inching closer to its mobile brethren, the Google Recorder web app now lets you crop or remove certain parts of the waveform, as spotted by 9to5Google. These new features function identically to their mobile counterpart in that you're able to click on the scissor icon in the top right corner and begin editing.

The edits work with both the waveform and the transcript on the side, making it easy to know exactly what part you're cutting. While this doesn't make Google Recorder a go-to app for audio editing, these basic functions make it a little bit easier to tidy up your projects.

Google Recorder's new editing tools for the web have already gone live, and some users have had them for several weeks now. We received the update not long ago and found the tools easier to use on a computer, especially when trying to precisely pinpoint the areas you want to cut.

These features come to the web app ahead of the release of the Pixel Tablet, so it makes sense why Google would want the experience to be as complete as possible — after all, the company issued an update to the app a few weeks ago that prepared the Recorder for larger screens. Prior to that, the Google Recorder web app received a makeover bringing the Material You theme more in line with the rest of its apps.