Every phone manufacturer has its own recording app, but Google Recorder shines above the rest thanks to the incredibly useful transcription features. While it was useful on its own, Google updated it late last year to include the ability to distinguish which person was talking during the recording. With the forthcoming arrival of the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, the company is getting the Recorder app ready to work on larger screens.

Google Recorder received an update today that includes an enhanced UI designed specifically for these new devices, 9to5Google reports. The new layout separates the app into two halves where one side shows the waveform recording while the other shows the transcription. Additionally, when using the transcription service, the playback controls appear in the bottom-right corner rather than on the entire right-hand side.

Google Recorder's tablet UI before (left) and after (right) the recent update (Source: 9to5Google)

The update is already rolling out, but most people won't notice much of a difference until they pick up the new set of Pixel devices. For those who have already used the Recorder web app, this new update looks very similar. Some people may have also noticed that the web app offered users the ability to adjust playback speeds, but they'll be happy to know that this feature is available on the mobile app as well.

Google has long neglected optimizing its apps for large-screen devices, but it's looking like that's going to change with the arrival of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. If you currently have an Android tablet and want to use apps that were specifically made for them, then check out the best tablet-optimized apps already available. Though it might be a while before most Google apps become primed for tablet use, this is a clear step in the right direction.