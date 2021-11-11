Google debuted its Recorder app with the Pixel 4 series in 2019 and has constantly updated it with new features since then. The Pixel-exclusive app is far superior to other similar offerings out there thanks to its ability to use on-device machine learning to transcribe voice to text with remarkable accuracy. Now, Google is further improving the app by adding support for more languages, though the improvements are only making their way to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Going forward, you'll be able to use Recorder on your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro to transcribe voice in three new languages: French, German, and Japanese. And just like before, you'll be able to do so on your Pixel without needing an active internet connection. Apart from voice transcriptions, you'll also be able to search within recordings and use Google Assistant in these new languages. On all older Pixel phones, the Recorder app is still limited to transcribing your voice in English.

Signs of Google adding support for new languages to the Recorder app were first spotted when its Material You makeover was rolled out last month. It's possible that Google is able to add support for these languages on the Pixel 6 series thanks to Tensor and its enhanced speech recognition capabilities. This is also the reason why voice typing is nearly instantaneous on the new Pixel phones.

Adaptive Sound silently comes to the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro The feature started rolling out in the last couple of days

