Google launched its Recorder app in 2019 alongside the Pixel 4, remaining one of the series' best exclusive software tools. Powered by on-device machine learning, it's able to transcribe text with surprising accuracy, all capable of being searched offline. With the launch of the Pixel 6 and the official release of Android 12, a handful of apps that had yet to receive their Material You makeover are now getting a much overdue treatment, and Recorder is on that list.

We caught our first glimpse of the app's new look during this week's Google event. With this new version 3.0 update, Recorder is decked out in Material You, complete with dynamic themes replacing the previous AMOLED-friendly black background. Everything you'd expect from other Android 12-ready apps is here: enlarged buttons, reshuffled UI elements, and more.

We're also getting a few additions that make Recorder more appealing to folks speaking languages other than English. The app now supports German, French, and Japanese transcription.

A Google support page (via 9to5Google) lists those new languages as only being supported on the Pixel 6 series. Unfortunately, if you're the owner of any other model — including the recently-released Pixel 5a — you're out of luck. Google has previously flaunted Tensor's ability to enhance speech recognition. That improved processing power may be the reasoning behind the restriction.

On Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6 transcriptions, searches within recordings, and use of the new Google Assistant are available in English, French, German, and Japanese. On Pixel 3 through 5a (5G) transcriptions, searches within recordings, and use of the new Google Assistant are only available in English.

If you're a Pixel user, you can try out the new UI by downloading the latest Recorder update from the Play Store link below or by grabbing the APK from APK Mirror.

