Summary Google could introduce AI-powered summarization features in the Recorder app alongside the upcoming Pixel 8 announcement, allowing users to create summaries of audio recordings even when offline.

This feature would be helpful for quickly recapping longer recorded interactions or saving time on transcribing meeting minutes.

The summarization feature is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 8 series and is in line with similar AI-powered summaries being developed for Google Docs, YouTube, and Google Assistant.

With the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet launches now behind us, we eagerly await the Pixel 8 announcement. From a software standpoint, this launch could be even more exciting because Google has doubled down on its generative AI efforts. We are seeing Workspace apps and Google Search pick up new features on the regular, but now, a rumor suggests the Pixel-exclusive Recorder app could get AI-powered capabilities too.

Google Recorder is already quite powerful with support for live transcription, and the ability to tell multiple speakers apart in the transcript. However, like most text-based content, transcripts can be long-winding, and boring to read. Reliable Google feature leaker Kamila Wojciechowska on X (formerly Twitter) has heard from unnamed sources that the Recorder app on Pixel phones could soon pick up AI-powered summarization features.

Wojciechowska says this capability should run entirely on-device and without cloud connectivity, so you can create summaries even when offline. The leak doesn’t say, but we suspect summarization will only work when transcription is enabled, mostly because it could be challenging for the AI to process audio snippets to deliver a summary.

Summaries for audio recordings can be a boon for longer recorded interactions you wish to recap quickly, or if you just want to save yourself the effort of jotting down the minutes of that weekly meeting with your colleagues. It could also serve as a helpful overview of the recording’s content, in case you forgot to name the audio file appropriately.

The leaker expects the feature to debut alongside the Pixel 8 series, which should launch later this year, and that isn’t an unreasonable expectation considering the Recorder app is Pixel-exclusive. The summarization feature itself isn’t a surprise either, because Google is also working on similar AI-powered summaries for documents in Google Docs and videos on YouTube. Google Assistant is also set to pick up come generative AI superpowers, which would allow it to summarize articles on the web instead of reading them out in full. We will share more details about this addition to the Recorder app when they emerge.

Thanks: Mishaal